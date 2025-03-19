Boston Partners Sells 1,147,964 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,815,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,147,964 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.70% of First American Financial worth $238,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

FAF opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

