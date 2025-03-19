Brian David Young Sells 3,337 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian David Young sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,934.05, for a total transaction of C$6,453,923.52.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,984.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,119.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2,005.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,880.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFH shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

