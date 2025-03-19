Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,651,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,121 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1,124.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 225,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

