Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of BHF opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

