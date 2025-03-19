Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $188.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,728,221.66. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock worth $43,395,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

