Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $30.57

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cohu by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cohu by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after purchasing an additional 390,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cohu by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

