Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $30.57

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Shares of COHU opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Cohu has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.50.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
