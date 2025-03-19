Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 5,969,398 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6,321.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 5.31% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $220,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

