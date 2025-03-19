Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 2.02% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $748,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,847 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 112,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

