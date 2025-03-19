Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 8,848,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

