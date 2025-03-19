Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $310.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.21.
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
