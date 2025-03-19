Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 14,835,546 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6,573.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835,546 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 9.89% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $384,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,320,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 220,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

REET opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.