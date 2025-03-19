Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 407,799 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6,309.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,799 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Development LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 236,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

