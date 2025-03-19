Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 674,840 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6,492.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,840 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $88,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

