Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases Shares of 59,200 ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 9.40% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $97.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.95.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

