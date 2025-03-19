Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,485. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

