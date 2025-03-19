Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 184.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $216,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 66.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.67. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

