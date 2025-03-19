Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,945 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.