Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Stock Price

4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of 4GLOBAL in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON:4GBL opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 56.85 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,500.00 and a beta of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.04.

4GLOBAL empowers sports, fitness and wellness organisations to make faster, smarter decisions about their operations, customers and investments through data and actionable insights.

It operates the largest sport participation and facility database in the world, with more than 4 billion data points.

Its customers span both the public and private sectors, including central and local governments (e.g.

