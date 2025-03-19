Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$4.01. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 41,529 shares trading hands.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$102.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The company operates in the Lower & Middle Magdalena Basins of Colombia.

