Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$225.97 and traded as low as C$201.12. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$210.26, with a volume of 1,292 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$140.00 price objective on Canadian Tire and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$226.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

