Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.6 days.
Capcom Trading Down 4.8 %
CCOEF opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Capcom Company Profile
