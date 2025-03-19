Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 389.6 days.

Capcom Trading Down 4.8 %

CCOEF opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

