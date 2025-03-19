Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

