Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardio Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardio Diagnostics by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 179,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CDIO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 260,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,981. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Cardio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.