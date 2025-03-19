Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

