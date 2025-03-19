CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of CarMax worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE KMX opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KMX

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.