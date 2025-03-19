Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

