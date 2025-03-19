Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

