CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.11 million.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

