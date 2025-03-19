CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.11 million.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CBAT stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.
