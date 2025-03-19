CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.89.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

