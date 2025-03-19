Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.88 and a one year high of $257.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

