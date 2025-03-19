Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Buys 2,417 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

