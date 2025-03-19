Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Takes Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,943,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,195,000 after buying an additional 776,277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,010,000 after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after buying an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

