China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,659,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 42,243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.5 days.
China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 26,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Petroleum & Chemical
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.