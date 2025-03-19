China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,659,300 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 42,243,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 866.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.59. 26,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

