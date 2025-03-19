Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – March 16th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares issued by companies based in China, traded on stock exchanges such as the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, or listed on other global exchanges through mechanisms like ADRs. They represent a claim on the company’s assets and earnings, and their performance is influenced by various factors including domestic economic policies, global market trends, and international investor sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded up $11.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.54. 808,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.48. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.18. 1,797,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,347. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,898. Diageo has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD traded up $29.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,231.32. The company had a trading volume of 90,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,636. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,295.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.46.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

