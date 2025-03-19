Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO George F. Ohsiek Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $295.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.05. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

