Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 120.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 915,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,475 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 236,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE CHT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

