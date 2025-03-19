Churchill China (LON:CHH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.67), with a volume of 29472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 515 ($6.70).

Churchill China Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £56.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 578.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 740.79.

Churchill China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.