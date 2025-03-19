Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 6,060 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.98. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

