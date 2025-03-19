Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after buying an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after buying an additional 217,510 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,299,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,958,000 after buying an additional 245,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

