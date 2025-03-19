Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.07 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 422.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $74,005,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Down 1.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $208.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $196.83 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

