Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,062 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,062 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.