Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 26,599 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group
In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
American International Group Price Performance
NYSE AIG opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $84.99.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American International Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.
