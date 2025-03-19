Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 567,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 701,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $317,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990.24. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Stock Up 2.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 150,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,975. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

