City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 454.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 453.86 ($5.90), with a volume of 690388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 449.50 ($5.84).

City of London Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 434.19.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. City of London’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

About City of London

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.