CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 372,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.57.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded CK Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.