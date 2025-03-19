Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $18,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $194.99 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.54 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock worth $663,041 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.