Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 1,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.17.

About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.