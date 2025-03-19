Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 289.60 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £436.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.11. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 179.83 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 564 ($7.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 600 ($7.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

