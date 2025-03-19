CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Buys $185,566.48 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto acquired 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CNA Financial alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after buying an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249,346 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.