Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CODX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.46. 432,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,511. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.29. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

