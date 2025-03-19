Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,182 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Diageo by 106.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

